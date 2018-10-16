Truck pulling travel trailer overturns in collision with truck

Debris littered the highway after a truck pulling a trailer struck a Ryder truck and overturned on Route 101 in Raymond Monday afternoon reported the New Hampshire Union Leader.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. just before Exit 4.

State police said the driver of the pickup truck pulling the camper lost control and struck the Ryder truck before flipping over and spreading a large area of debris on the highway.

The pickup truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, but was closed for short periods as crews worked to clear the debris and the vehicles from the highway, state police said.