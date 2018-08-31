TV news reporter gets Coleman to replace defective trailer

It pays to call your local TV consumer reporter when your RV is leaking and the dealer where you bought it can’t fix it. In this case, the new owners were stuck with a brand new, but leaky Coleman travel trailer for two months before calling a Tampa, Florida TV station, which then got Coleman’s attention and an offer to replace the defective unit.

The buyers say they worried about mold and mildew issues inside the walls and pointed out they had never even used the RV before all the defects showed themselves. The TV station confirmed with the dealer the leaks were tied to a manufacturing defect. Within days, Coleman responded with an offer to replace the defective trailer with a new one.