Two bodies found after four people went missing from Junction RV park

Two people are still missing from an RV park in Junction, Texas, after the Llano River flooded and washed out the park. Search and rescue teams continue to hunt for any sign of them along the river banks after it flooded on Monday, reported Everything Lubbock on Friday.

The river swelled more than 24 feet, forcing first responders to evacuate 45 people and rescue 19 others. Four people initially were missing, until crews discovered two bodies Thursday afternoon.

“We’re resuming the search today,” said incident spokesperson Christi Powers with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Powers said there are a couple areas search and rescue teams are focusing on, including the location where the two bodies were recovered. Crews are also backtracking upstream, Powers said.

Local, regional, state and federal agencies have all partnered during the search. Powers said now that the river has receded, crews are able to search more closely from the riverbanks and from the air.

“Weather has cooperated in the last day or two in terms of not having rain and having more sunshine. Logistically, that helped in terms of the operations,” Powers said.