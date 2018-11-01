Unfold this tiny trailer into a 100-square-foot cabin

If you’re fascinated by what creative minds are able to do, and by the tiny trailer craze happening now, you will like this innovative folding trailer.

On the road, the compact Camp365 trailer looks a bit like a futuristic sleeping pod and weighs only 1480 pounds. Built to be aerodynamic, in its folded down position the camper stands just 6 feet 7 inches tall and only 4 feet wide. It also boasts an adjustable wheelbase, meaning that the shorter width works for storage and narrow trails, or you can crank out the wheelbase to 6 feet for increased stability on the highway, reports Curbed.

Arrive at camp, engage the mechanical lift assist, and voila, in about 10 minutes the tiny camper transforms into a larger 100-square-foot cabin with a 7-foot 6-inch ceiling. Thanks to a weatherproof aluminum shell, extra insulation, air conditioning and heating, the Camp365 can be used no matter the season.

Inside, the camper can sleep up to six people with a customizable bed system that includes a full folding raised bed and fold-out beds for four. Marine-grade carpet keeps your feet warm, and a two-burner, portable pull-out stove lets you cook indoors or out. A DC-powered refrigerator is mounted on an industrial strength drawer that can be accessed from outside of the camper, and floor compartments and optional portable shelving and hanging bars offer plenty of storage.

If you can’t imagine a camper without a shower and toilet, Camp365 has you covered with an industrial-strength, standard-height toilet that pulls out in seconds and is concealed by a privacy curtain that doubles as a changing area. An optional outdoor shower room is available as an add-on, and Camp365 hints that it’s also engineering a modular indoor shower for the future. Other extras include a seven-point leveling system, tinted windows with screens, and optional side racks for kayaks, bikes and paddle boards.

Watch it unfold here. At $17,995, the Camp365 is an innovative camper trailer that boasts a lot of perks.