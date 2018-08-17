UPDATE: Carr and Mendocino Complex fires continue to grow

The struggle continues to contain the two largest Northern California wildfires, and though firefighters contain more of the fires each day they continue to grow, reports KGO ABC7.

The deadly Carr Fire in Shasta and Trinity Counties continues to grow after destroying more than 214,000 acres. It’s now 71 percent contained. The massive fire has been going since July 23. More than 1,000 homes are gone. Cal Fire says about 3,800 firefighters are still working to contain it.

The deadly Mendocino Complex is made up of two fires in Colusa, Lake, and Mendocino Counties. The Ranch Fire now stands at more than 317,000 acres and is 69 percent contained. The River Fire is 100 percent contained after burning more than 48,000 acres.

A firefighter from Utah was injured while assisting with the Ranch Fire, the bigger of the two in the Mendocino complex. An emergency crew airlifted him to the hospital where he died. Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett was only 42 years old.