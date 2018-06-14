Update on Margaret B’s Lemon RV

by Deanna Tolliver

We wish we could report good news about Margaret B’s ongoing dilemma with her 2017 Thor Ace Lemon motorhome, but we heard from her this week and here’s what she had to say:

“Well, I wish I could say things have all been resolved but that has not been the case at all. (Read her previous letters HERE).

“After my RV sat on two service lots for over 15 months before I could take delivery of it due to lengthy warranty issues and delays of getting parts and authorization from THOR, I finally got to take my RV away on its first maiden voyage 16 months after signing my sales contract.

“I have been at the RV resort for only one week now and already have another list of repairs.

• Bedroom doors continually come off the two bottom latches when driving (which was already repaired).

• Toilet has a known issue where there is a sharp bend in the sewer pipe right beneath the trap and the sewer tank is all the way across the other side of my coach so I have a multitude of problems with the toilet burping contents back out onto the floor and walls and unable to make its way to the black tank which is another known THOR defect.

• Opened one of the kitchen drawers and see a large amount of water gathered in a utensil dish so after looking under the sink I see leaks in not one but 3 places which have already been replaced due to strain from the slide.

• Back ladder is loose.

• All 3 brand new TVs THOR installed are outdated with no QAM tuners unable to accept cable stations and another known THOR issue and the list goes on.

“I have exhausted all avenues with THOR customer service at this point, as they no longer respond to emails or calls as promised….

“I have spent these past few days at the campsite mopping up toilet water, dealing with tanks and soaking up leaks under the kitchen sink so as I plodded through this mess an old saying finally came to mind “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” I trusted THOR and did all they asked of me by waiting until I had my RV and they did not stand by their promise.

“….after my month’s vacation here I will be filing suit with a Seattle attorney…. I thank you for doing these articles on the Lemon Laws as there are many many people online right now that are going through the same with this company and worse, where they ask you to wait and then they delay all warranty after many repairs failed again until your warranty expires and then they are very quick to let you know of this!

“I loved my first 2012 THOR RV and want to love this one too and enjoy it without dealing with lengthy lists of repairs and walking through water leaks and sewage…I held up my end of the buyers contract, but neither THOR nor the dealership at Sunset RV held up theirs!

We will post further updates on Margaret’s Lemon RV as we get them. Good luck, Margaret!