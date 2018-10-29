Video: Corps of Engineers campgrounds among RVers’ favorites

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation with more than 90,000 campsites across the country at more than 450 lakes and waterways.

COE campground facilities are well maintained. Some campgrounds have full RV hookups, while others only have designated sites with picnic tables and fire rings. Showers are usually available as well as trash and water. Many campgrounds are dust free with asphalt roads and designated RV sites.

Many RVers consider COE parks the best places to camp. Military members on R & R are eligible for free camping. Here’s a quick look at Raystown Lake in Pennsylvania, which is a great example of what to expect at a Corps campground.

The best guide to Corp of Engineers Campgrounds can be ordered at Amazon.com.