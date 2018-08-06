Video: How to attach a Blue Ox Ascent tow bar

Andy Pargh
THE GADGET GURU
This is Part 2 of a two-part interview I did with Jeff Jubin, the Dealer Development Manager of Blue Ox, and features the factory recommended technique for attaching a Blue Ox Ascent tow bar behind a motorhome.
The reason I contacted Blue Ox to produce this interview was that I was seeing conflicting information online and wanted to ask questions directly to the factory. No payment, free product or any consideration whatsoever was provided for this 20-minute interview.
Here’s the rundown. Times are approximate:
•0:00 – Introduction
•1:00 – Differences Between Blue Ox Alpha and Ascent Tow Bars
•2:00 – Binding Issues
•3:00 – Connecting The Ascent Tow Bar and Explanation of Components
•4:00 – Should You Use A Locking Pin?
•5:30 – Should You Remove The Tow Bar From Motorhome When Not In Use
•6:00 – Blue Ox Ascent Attachment To A Jeep – Tips and Tricks
•7:45 – Should You Wrap The Cables Around The Tow Bar?
•8:15 – Correct and Safe Method to Attach Cables?
•10:00 – Tow Car Braking Systems
•13:00 – Base Plates
•15:10 – Locking The Tow Bar Legs
•16:30 – Is It Safe To Pull The Car With The Motorhome To Lock The Legs?
•17:15 – Pricing
•18:15 – Dinghy Towing Guides
•19:00- Finding The Correct Baseplate For Your Vehicle
•19:20 – Future of Flat Towing.
Editor’s Note: Andy is on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheGadgetGuru