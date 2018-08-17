Video: RV lemon law lawyer advises owner of defective motorhome

Take 30-odd minutes to watch this fascinating taping of The RV Show USA syndicated radio program. RV lemon law attorney Rick Dalton helps a couple whose brand-new 2018 Jayco motorhome began falling apart after only two uses, rendering it unusable. The list of defects is almost too long to comprehend.

Not only will you learn what a lemon RV can look like, you will learn about how a lawyer who specializes in RV lemon law can help when an RVer is stuck with an RV that is simply too defective to use. Alas, it happens too often. We urge you to sign up for The RV Show USA’s YouTube channel.

If you would prefer to listen to this as an audio podcast, click here to download.

For more information about resources for RVers stuck with a lemon RV, click here.