Video: RVs in Badlands National Park

By Chuck Woodbury

I spent a day recently in South Dakota’s magnificent Badlands National Park. I stopped often, and when an RV passed, I took some video of it passing by. Here’s a very short compilation of what I saw.

Anyone traveling I-90 east or west can easily loop through the park. A leisurely drive will add about 90 minutes to the trip. From what I could see, even long motorhomes or fifth wheels/trucks can pass through with no problem. If the park is crowded, however, long rigs may have trouble pulling off to visit the crowded overlooks (of which there are plenty).

It’s a beautiful park especially when the late afternoon sun and its shadows bring out the richness of the landscape. The campground is cramped, but it’s far from civilization so I bet the night sky is magnificent. Some sites have 50-amp hookups.

##RVT858