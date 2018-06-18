Video: Thor Industries CEO talks about new tariffs, plunging stock prices

After riding high for years, Thor Industries has hit a bump in the road. In this eight-minute video from CNBC, Thor CEO Bob Martin talks with Mad Money host Jim Cramer about how the company is dealing with new Trump administration tariffs and the plunging price of its stock, which is off 39 percent from its highs. “It’s been brutal,” said Cramer. Martin tells Cramer that all is okay, but the popular TV host questions Martin about whether there’s something going on that could put the skids on RV growth.