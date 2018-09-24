Video: Trailer towing nightmares revealed

This heart-stopping video shows a travel trailer swaying along a busy New Jersey highway before crossing lanes of traffic and flipping over. The video is one of many that show how dangerous it can be to improperly attach a trailer or camper to a vehicle. Car expert Lauren Fix told Inside Edition many people just don’t know how to properly hitch a trailer. Inside Edition Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero joined the California Highway Patrol to see how many drivers are hauling trailers improperly. It didn’t take them long to find many dangerous situations.

If you pull a trailer or tow any other vehicle, please take two and a half minutes to watch this. You may save a life, your’s or someone else’s.