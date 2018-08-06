Vintage RV photos: “Harriet” the house car

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
We don’t imagine that too many of our readers attended this RV gathering. It was January 10, 1929, in Arcadia, Florida, when “Harriet” the house car attended the Tin Can Tourists convention there. Harriet must have had quite a trip in those days, as the house car apparently traveled down from Brattleboro, Vermont. Originally owned by Mrs. Harriett Warren, Mrs. Flora Kavanaugh and Westel Ashe, “Harriet” makes her debut here on our occasional feature of Vintage RVs.
Got a vintage RV photo you’d like to share? Contract Russ [at] rvtravel.com.