Visit one of the only RV museums in America in Amarillo

AMARILLO — When Jack Sisemore opened a Chevron station in 1963 and later added motorhome rentals followed by an RV dealership little did he know he would soon be operating an RV museum.

It all began when in 1986 he came across a 1946 Kit Road Ranger that he bought, restored, and displayed along with a 1946 Ford.

“People loved it,” said Trent Sisemore, Jack’s son who worked every day with his father for the last 44 years. “We thought there would be some interest in old RVs.”

Father and son began collecting old RVs and about 10 years ago, they displayed some at the dealership for customers waiting for service to entertain themselves.

It was the beginning of the Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum, that now draws upwards of 150 people a day.

To get a free meal at Amarillo’s famous The Big Texan Steak Ranch, you have to finish a 72-ounce steak, but to get free admission to the museum, you just have to walk through the door.

Most RVs include items appropriate to the vintage of each, including coffee cans, Coleman stoves, kitchen utensils, and games that Jack Sisemore collected.

The Sisemores have about 40 restored RVs and switch them out from time to time to display between 20 and 25.

