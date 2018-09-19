Visit the National Parks on fee-free day, Sat., Sept. 22nd

The day is September 22nd, this Saturday, when the U.S. National Park Service opens its doors to the National Parks on the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands with a fee-free day. Visitors to any federally managed lands will be allowed to enter the park free of charge, says KGUN 9.

The fee-free designation does not include fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Visitors who plan on spending time in the parks beyond Sept. 22 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

In the Tucson area of Arizona, the Coronado National Forest will hold an event in the Sabino Canyon Recreation area.

Near the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center, the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists will host a Junior Ranger table with activities for young children. Arizona Game and Fish will be there with an educational display and information on Arizona Wildlife.

The next fee-free day will be November 11, in honor of Veterans Day.