Ex-Flying J president heads to the slammer

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

Former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood is set to begin serving a 12 1/2 year sentence for cheating trucking customers out of millions of dollars at the diesel pump.

His lawyers asked earlier this week for the court to postpone his sentence to begin after Christmas, so he could spend the holiday with his family. They cited their client’s “devout” Christian faith and sense of “family values” as grounds for letting him open presents at home with his family.

The court said, nope, you’ll be spending your Christmas in a jail cell.

For years, Pilot Flying J has been a popular overnight stopping point for RVers. The truck stop chain is currently considering a paid overnight parking service for the RV community. Good Sam Club members already receive a fuel discount as part of their membership.

Based on Mr. Hazelwood’s crimes (and the offensive audio recording below), I don’t see any evidence of his “devout Christian faith.”

If you’re like me, you will horrified to hear to the follow one-minute recording taped by an FBI informant at a Pilot Flying J sales meeting. The primary voice you hear is of Mark Hazelwood.

WARNING: The language is vulgar and racist. Only listen if you can tolerate such language.

I will no longer do any business with the company without it offering a public apology for its past president and his actions.