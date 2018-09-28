Wanted: Your experiences with road-service providers

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’re doing research for an upcoming story on emergency road service programs. We’d like to talk with RVers who have had their road service program provide them with tires, batteries, or other parts in connection with a breakdown. For this particular story, we won’t be able to use experiences of RVers who have simply called to have their spare tire changed, or merely had to be towed in to a repair facility. If you’d like to share your experience, please drop us an e-mail — russ [at] rvtravel.com.