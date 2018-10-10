Washington State Parks announces winter campground schedule

Washington State Parks has announced that more than 100 parks will remain open for camping or day-use activities during the 2018-2019 winter, while about 18 parks will close until March, April, or May, due to weather and other circumstances, reports KXLY.

Each year, Washington State Parks identifies which parks will remain open and which will offer limited or partial services, such as fewer camping sites and restrooms. Specific areas within a park may be closed, and some parks are open only on weekends and holidays. Campers should be aware that some state parks may shut off water systems, even if the park is open. Some boat launches are closed, and some docks are removed for the winter.

State Parks works to maintain services within its current operating budget and to provide a geographic balance of services across the state. Parks that close in the winter generally close in October or early November and reopen in the spring when weather and conditions allow.

State Parks offers ample opportunities for those who enjoy camping in the winter months. Campgrounds that remain open are less crowded, and more campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, most parks offer off-season rates.

Reservations are accepted for arrival dates between May 15 and Sept. 15. Some parks offer extended reservation dates. Click here for parks that accept year-round camping reservations.

For parks that don’t accept reservations for the winter, campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis only.