Weekend campground stabbings leave three injured, one dog dead

A Louisiana woman was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning at a Leland, Illinois, campground and police said her boyfriend has been arrested, reported The Times.

Shortly after 12:20 a.m. Sunday, La Salle County deputies responded to High Tide Campground, 4611 E. 22nd Road, Leland, for a report of a stabbing.

Deputies found the victim, Becky Lecompte, 34, of Houma, La., on the ground with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Lecompte’s boyfriend, Jonathan Hebert, 39, also of Houma, was arrested on complaints of aggravated battery and taken to La Salle County Jail.

The victim’s condition was not released.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation by their agency, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division.

Two adults were stabbed and one dog was also stabbed and killed at a campground on San Joaquin River near Fresno, California. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said two campers were stabbed and a dog was stabbed to death Saturday night at Lost Lake Park on the San Joaquin River north of Fresno city limits, reported the Fresno Bee.

Sgt. Jeff Stricker said the two stabbing victims were taken to a nearby hospital; he was unsure Saturday night of their condition.