Well, having that new RV was nice while it lasted

A couple’s brand-new trailer was totaled 20 minutes after they bought it on Tuesday in Poulsbo, Wash. The couple, from Auburn, Wash., was heading south on SR-3 in the center lane around 3 p.m. when the travel trailer began to sway behind their Jeep Cherokee, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson.

The driver told troopers she was unable to regain control and the trailer flipped over in the left lane and landed on its top. “Unbeknownst to them, the trailer has pressure treated 2×6 boards underneath, making the trailer heavier than they believed,” Hodgson said. No one was injured and no traffic citations were issued. From komonews.com.

From the editor: Keep in mind this Quick Tip we published recently in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter: If your trailer starts to sway, a natural reaction will be to hit the brake pedal – a sure-fire recipe for a major disaster! “Applying trailer brakes manually will usually dampen a sway, and cause the trailer to follow the tow vehicle rather than to jack-knife.” How do you do it? Reach down and slowly slide the manual override lever on your trailer brake controller to apply braking power to the trailer, while keeping your tow vehicle freely rolling. From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy