Wendlands publish new book about boondocking

Mike and Jennifer Wendland, whose RV Lifestyle videos, podcast and blog celebrate the joys of traveling across North America in a RV, have just published a new 65-page e-book called the “Beginner’s Guide to Boondocking.” Aimed at those who are just starting out in off-the-grid, no-hookup camping, the guide covers all aspects of RV boondocking, no matter whether in a motorhome, towable or camper.

“We are asked about boondocking more than any other subject,” said Mike Wendland, who describes boondocking as their favorite way of camping. “The new technology that is exploding across all RV platforms makes it easier than ever. In fact, I think boondocking is one of the main reasons why the RV industry is seeing such a boom these day. Widespread us of solar and lithium battery technology has made hookups unnecessary for most camping trips.”

The guide, chock filled with links to videos and lots of boondocking resources, covers the most common boondocking questions and issues such as how to find great boondocking spots, where to stay and how to navigate Federal Lands, tips and tricks to improve water and electricity conservation, and more.

“I know that when Mike first told me that he wanted us to boondock in our campervan, my first inclination was to tell him to turn around at the first exit,” says Jennifer Wendland. “But from that first night in the woods of northern Michigan, I was hooked. Boondocking connects us to the wilderness, replenishes our spirits and allows is to appreciate the magnificence of God’s creation better than any other outdoor experience you could imagine.”

In between practical, how-to advice in their guide, the two share many of their boondocking experiences as they address issues like personal safety, what to do in an emergency, how to prepare meals when you are far off the beaten path, the best ways for boondockers to access the Internet and stay in touch, and what web resources and apps can be of most help to boondockers.

The Wendlands share many photos and videos they’ve done on the topic, as well as the information they’ve learned from top boondocking experts, including their friend Campskunk, a fulltime campervan dweller who almost exclusively boondocks in his campervan. Campskunk is a regular contributor to the Wendland’s Roadtreking.com RV Lifestyle blog.

Details and pricing of the “Beginner’s Guide to Boondocking” can be found here.