West Sacramento residents challenge RV parking ban on private property

How much city administrators can control where you can park your RV or boat on your own property has raised the hackles of some West Sacramento, CA, residents, reports CBS13.

The effort by the city of West Sacramento to get rid of blight has some residents looking for ways to stop the controversial parking ban.

The ban on storing boats and recreational vehicles in front yard setbacks is one of the new rules being considered by West Sacramento city leaders. Some say they’re an eyesore and stick out among rows of well-kept homes, while others feel laws shouldn’t prohibit storing them on private property.

The changes are part of the city’s efforts to modernize its zoning codes. Planning staff have been working for more than a year on updating the rules that will guide the city over the next 20 years.

The West Sacramento Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the new rules at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1. The changes would still have to go before the West Sacramento City Council before taking effect.