What does financing an RV for 20 years really mean?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I don’t know if you can read the small print in this ad, but Camping World is enticing buyers to finance this entry level motorhome for 20 years. Camping World pushes such long term loans to anyone it can sucker into doing it. Other dealers are forced to offer the same deal to stay competitive.

In this ad, the cheaply built 28-foot Thor Freedom Elite is offered for $76,995 (MSRP $102,300) — $469 a month at 5.25 percent interest. That’s based on 10 percent down and payments for 20 years. Or how about this — that’s $15.41 a day for 7,300 days. Or, put another way, 64 cents an hour for 175,200 hours!

At the end of two years, the RV will be worth roughly $51,000 but the buyer will still owe about $65,000. So if something happens and the new owner must sell the RV, he or she will need to write a check for around $14,000 just to come out even. It doesn’t get much better for most of the loan.

At the end of 20 years, the total amount paid on the RV will be roughly $120,000! It will be worth next to nothing.

Think about that 20 year loan for a moment. Let me try to provide some perspective. If, today, you were about to make your final payment on a loan you took out 20 years ago — that would have been in 1998 — here’s what was going on in the world at the time:

•Google.com was founded by two Stanford University students.

•President Bill Clinton admitted he had an “improper physical relationship” with intern Monica Lewinsky.

•The average price of gas was $1.15 a gallon.

•Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was 10 years old.

•Country star Taylor Swift was 9 years old.

•Pop star Justin Bieber was still in pre-school.

•Camping World and Good Sam CEO Marcus Lemonis was too young to drive.

•St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire broke baseball’s single-season home run record.

•Senator John Glenn spent a week in space in the Space Shuttle Discovery.

•Assembly began of the International Space Station.

•Europeans agreed on a single currency, the Euro.

•Microsoft released Windows 98

•Apple Computer unveiled the iMac.

•Frank Sinatra and Tammy Wynette died.

And. . .

•It would be 3 years until the terror attack on the World Trade Center.

•It would be 5 years before the start of the Iraq War.

•Facebook would not debut for 6 years, YouTube for 8 years.

•The first iPhone would not be sold for 9 years!

•And you were 20 years younger!

Do you have an infant child or grandchild? If you take out a 20 year RV loan today, that child or grandchild will be halfway through college before you make your final payment!

Kinda makes you think, huh?