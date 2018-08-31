What we learned about you last week (August 25-31)

By Emily Woodbury

All right, are you ready to learn a few new things about your fellow readers? Us too! Let’s get started.

In last Saturday’s newsletter we asked a question with shocking results: Do you or your partner use a sleep apnea machine? More than half, 51 percent, answered that yes, either one or both sleep with a CPAP machine. Hoooooooly smokes, that’s a lot of folks! The other 49 percent responded no, neither of you do. Be sure to read the comments on this post. There’s a great discussion going on about the use of CPAP machines in RVs. If you don’t clean your machine often (you should!) check this product out.

Monday’s poll asked about which device you usually read your email on. Most of you, that’s about 45 percent, said you typically read your email on your computer, 32 percent said on your phone, and 23 percent reported you read it on a tablet.

La la la la la…Tuesday’s survey says 51 percent of you aren’t singers at all; huh? We asked you to tell us about your singing voice, and only 2 percent (only 44 votes) say your singing voice is excellent, while 21 percent say you can carry a tune well, but you wouldn’t go so far as to call it excellent. Another quarter, 25 percent say you can barely carry a tune at all. What do I think? I think that singing in the shower is all fun and games until you get shampoo in your mouth! Then it’s just a soap opera.

Wednesday rolled around again (it always seems to do that), and we were curious to learn how important it is for you to have a concrete pad at the campsite. A small 6 percent answered that it’s very important, 70 percent responded that it’s nice but not a deal-breaker, and a quarter, 24 percent, said it’s not important at all. RVGrandma commented, “I don’t care whether it is concrete or not. What I do care is whether it is level and too many are not. A couple of times we were at sites that to get level the door was so high I couldn’t get in!”

Last but not least, Thursday we posed the question “Do you have a personal blog?” Nope. You don’t. Well, 94 percent of you don’t. The 6 percent (about 130 of you) who do have a personal blog, post it in the comments so we can check it out! If you feel like sharing, that is. We’d love to know what you’re up to. After all, the whole point of this thing is that we learn stuff about you!

Well, here we are driving straight into September. I’ll be camping this weekend in a beautiful state park (which I had to reserve way back in January, by the way) so I’ll be out livin’ your lifestyle for a few days. Wish me luck! I’ll see you back here next Friday. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend and stay safe!