What we learned about you last week (July 7-12)

By Emily Woodbury

ZZZZZT. ZZZZZZZT. OK, we shouldn’t joke (at all), but for the 58 percent of you who say you never unplug your RV during a lightning storm, that could be you getting zapped! On Saturday, our electricity expert Mike Sokol wondered how many of you were unplugging during a storm, and I think he probably got the answers he expected. He’s applauding for the 11 percent who say they do unhook, he’s slow-clapping for the 9 percent who say sometimes they unplug, and for the 79 percent of you who say you rarely unplug or never do, he’s sighing (am I right, Mike?). Make sure you watch his video explaining why you should always unplug here.

Can I fit just a liiiiiittle more cheese in there? That’s the question I always ask myself when I open my refrigerator. Oops. Few of you seem to have that problem though: 70 percent of you think your RV fridge is just the right size, 2 percent say it’s too big (OK, but have you tried putting more cheese in there? That would solve many problems. Wink.), and 28 percent say you could do with a bigger fridge/more space.

Really? Nobody grills over the campfire anymore? Un-grill-ievable! Come on people, buy yourself one of these and rewind to the old days! In Tuesday’s newsletter, we asked what you usually grill outside with. You told us you mostly use a gas grill (79 percent) while 13 percent still use charcoal. There were 11 percent who answered you don’t ever grill (whaaaaat?), and 3 percent say you use the campfire. We’re curious to know what the last 4 percent say you use since you answered “other.” Tell us in the comments!

Cheers to … water? The majority of you aren’t drinkers, huh? On Wednesday we asked what your preferred alcoholic beverage of choice was and 33 percent of you answered that you don’t drink at all. Well, that’s better than me; I make POUR decisions. Beer was the top pick, 29 percent of you saying it is your drink of choice, followed by 23 percent drinking wine, and 14 percent drinking liquor.

Ah, I see: Those who don’t drink, don’t fish (I mean, makes sense to me … I’d need a few beers to sit somewhere all day). Hey, no offense, fish is one of my favorite foods, so I appreciate a good fisherman [fisherwoman]. On Thursday we asked if you bring along a fishing pole in your RV and nope, 51 percent of you do not. However, 35 percent say you usually or always bring a pole, and 14 percent of you say you seldom do.

Well, speaking of polls (though not the fishing kind this time), that’s all for now! Thanks for participating! We got lots of votes this week, which we greatly appreciate. Your input makes a difference! See you back here next week and bring your beer, wine, liquor, water, Coke; whatever strikes your fancy. Cheers.