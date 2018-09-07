What we learned about you last week (September 1-7)

By Emily Woodbury

Hello again! I am back from my camping trip and feeling refreshed: My lungs are full of fresh air and my stomach is full of marshmallow fluff and hot dogs (I call that the strict “All-American diet!”).

Let’s start with last Saturday’s poll, shall we? Do you think that people would be kinder without the Internet? You sure do (well, 69 percent of you do). Still, 31 percent of you said no, you don’t think people would be kinder without the Internet. We got some pretty interesting (and lengthy) comments on this one. One reader, Paul, commented and made a good point. He wrote, “Anonymity brings out the worst in people. They will write stuff that they would never say face to face. On the flip side, it is also very easy to misinterpret someone’s intent in a written comment, where you’re missing all of the non-verbal cues that are a part of human communication.” Roy E. made us giggle by saying, “I marked yes because I think that I am less kind because of the internet. I sincerely believe that I was a much more tolerant and nicer person before the internet allowed all the dumbasses to constantly show me how really stupid they are.” Ha!

All right, moving on! Monday we asked about Walmart. The place you either love, hate, or hate to love. When RVing, how often do you buy your groceries at Walmart? The majority, 46 percent, say pretty often, and nearly a quarter, 23 percent, say always or almost always. Another almost-quarter, 23 percent, say they seldom buy their groceries at Walmart and 8 percent say they never do.

Can you tell we were thinking about Halloween when we wrote Tuesday’s poll? Have you ever seen a ghost? Bummer, 74 percent of you answered that you have never seen one but 11 percent (which was 265 votes!) of you say you absolutely have. Wow! Kathleen commented, “We didn’t really think of it as a ghost but as a visual human form for sure. My husband and I were asleep in our bedroom in a rented house in Gresham, OR, in 1982. At exactly the same moment we quickly sat up to see a dark figure step into our room from the hallway to the end of our bed. As quickly as we saw it, it just vanished. We just sat there stunned then looked at each other suddenly, both of us asking “did you see that?!!!” SpOoOoOoky! A few of you, 16 percent, think you may have seen one, but can’t say for sure. Wolfe commented, “Actually, I do think my RV may have been built by some demons, but that’s another issue…”

On Wednesday we were curious to know how many emails you receive on a daily basis, not including all those annoying emails that go straight into your spam box. Let’s start at the top: Only 4 percent of you receive more than 100 emails a day (wooooowie!), and 17 percent say they get 50 to 100 a day. Most of you, 62 percent, say you get somewhere between 10 and 50, and 17 percent say you receive 10 or less in a day. Of course, we know anything you receive from us here at RVtravel is your favorite daily email; you don’t have to flatter us.

Thursday we asked: How many hours a day do you sleep (including naps)? A combined 64 percent say you sleep between seven and eight hours (great!) and a surprising 13 percent say you sleep between nine and 10+ hours (sleeping champions!). About a quarter of you, 23 percent, say you sleep six hours or less every day. If editor Chuck were to answer this he’d be in the nine to 10+ hour range; the guy loooooves his naps!

See you next week! Which, really, will feel like tomorrow since these dang weeks fly by so fast.