What you need to know about smoking pot in Canadian campgrounds

October 17th is tomorrow. It’s the day that cannabis (pot, weed, Mary Jane, etc.) becomes legal in laid-back Canada. And as usual with any new law, there is a lot of misunderstanding about where you can use it. (Bob Difley’s comments are in italics.)

So let’s let Parks Canada explain where campers are permitted to partake, as reported by Pot Stock News.

On Monday, October 15th, Parks Canada said that individuals are allowed to use cannabis when camping at registered sites across the country.

Like most things involved with the October 17th cannabis legalization, it’s important to know all the facts first. For instance, know that “campers won’t be allowed to smoke cannabis in common areas on campsites (do they mean campgrounds?), such as playgrounds. It’s going to depend on the province, but for the most part, campers and hikers will only be allowed to smoke cannabis on hiking trails and in the backcountry of national parks.” (Is that clear? And does that mean just smoking or does it include edible pot snacks?)

There have already been a few towns and villages that announced their cannabis rules for after Canadian cannabis legalization takes place. While Lake Louise in Alberta will allow public cannabis use, Banff and Jasper, which are also in Alberta, will not allow the use of cannabis in public areas. (You may need a new list of rules wherever you camp in Canada.)

It’s not surprising that each province will have their own say on campers using cannabis in registered campsites. After all, the divide between Canadian provinces is one of the main reasons legalization was pushed from the summer to the fall.

What do you think about Parks Canada allowing cannabis use in national parks? While it makes sense (I mean, it’s being legalized), there are a few issues that could be mentioned. For instance, will there be more pollution (like discarded half-smoked joints)? Is there going to be a danger to the surrounding wildlife (second-hand smoke)?

Note from the editor: Be aware that transporting cannabis in any form across the U.S./Canada border, in either direction, is illegal.