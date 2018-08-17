Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks

Here’s an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers. This is a work in progress, and we invite your suggestions for other resources to include. Send them to chuck@rvtravel.com
RV MANUFACTURERS
Coachmen RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com
Diamond RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Dutchmen RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com
Fleetwood RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Forest River
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
•Better Business Bureau rating and complaints.
•From Complaint Board.
Grand Design
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Heartland RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Highland Ridge
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Jayco RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Keystone RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Newmar RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Open Range RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Roadtrek
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Starcraft RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Thor Industries
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com and again here.
•From Better Business Bureau.
•Thor Motor Coach Issues and Complaints Facebook page.
Winnebago Industries
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
RV DEALERS
Albany RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Bretz RV and Marine
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Campers Inn
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Camping World
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
•Ripoff Report.
•From Complaints Board.
•BBB ratings of individual stores.
General RV Center
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Holiday RV World
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
La Mesa RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Lazydays RV Center
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Mike Thompson’s RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Poulsbo RV
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
•Better Business Bureau (Kent store)
RV One Superstores
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
RV Wholesalers
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Other
Good Sam Club
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Cruise America RV rental
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
RV parks
KOA
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Thousand Trails
•Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
RV Lemon Law Lawyers
•Ron Burdge • 888-331-6422
Website has lots of great information about RV lemon laws
•Rick Dalton • Free Consultation • 888-577-8520
Hear a 30-minute Facebook interview with Rick about Lemon Laws on The RV Show USA.
Advice
How to write a complaint letter.
Helpful step-by-step advice.