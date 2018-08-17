You are here

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks

Chuck Woodbury

Here’s an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers. This is a work in progress, and we invite your suggestions for other resources to include. Send them to chuck@rvtravel.com

RV MANUFACTURERS

Coachmen RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com

Diamond RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

This is how cheap RVs are put together, with lots of staples. They are not built to last. Some are defective from the time they roll off the assembly line. That’s not acceptable to the editors of RVtravel.com.

Dutchmen RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com

Fleetwood RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Forest River
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Better Business Bureau rating and complaints.
From Complaint Board.

Grand Design
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Heartland RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Highland Ridge
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Jayco RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Keystone RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Newmar RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Open Range RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Roadtrek
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Starcraft RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Thor Industries
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com and again here.
From Better Business Bureau.
Thor Motor Coach Issues and Complaints Facebook page.

Winnebago Industries
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV DEALERS

Albany RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Bretz RV and Marine
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Campers Inn
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Camping World
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Ripoff Report.
From Complaints Board.
BBB ratings of individual stores.

General RV Center
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Holiday RV World
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

La Mesa RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Lazydays RV Center
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Mike Thompson’s RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Poulsbo RV
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.
Better Business Bureau (Kent store)

RV One Superstores
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Wholesalers
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Other

Good Sam Club
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Cruise America RV rental
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV parks

KOA
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

Thousand Trails
Reports at Pissed Consumer.com.

RV Lemon Law Lawyers

Ron Burdge 888-331-6422
Website has lots of great information about RV lemon laws

Rick Dalton • Free Consultation • 888-577-8520
Hear a 30-minute Facebook interview with Rick about Lemon Laws on The RV Show USA.

Advice
How to write a complaint letter.
Helpful step-by-step advice.

