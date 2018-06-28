Why does the windshield pop out of the seal on my Class A?

Dear Gary,

I have a 2001, 35-foot Class A that has a two-piece windshield. I am having problems with the windshield coming out of the seal when I take it on a trip and the motorhome gets torqued a little. This has occurred three times. Are there any solutions to this problem, such as a different seal? Any suggestions? I’m going broke resealing the windshield! —Jeff L.

Dear Jeff,

Of all the instances I’ve seen with two-piece windshields popping the seal, every one has been attributed to a warped front cap. In other words, the fiberglass or plastic cap was originally installed in a stressed position. On paper, the windshield pieces would fit perfectly with the designed front cap, but somehow during production the cap gets torqued a bit or tightened down in a stressed position. The obvious weak point would be the two glass pieces that eventually become tweaked enough by the racking and twisting of the body and frame that one corner pops out of the seal.

I’m not aware of any specific aftermarket seal that can eliminate this from happening. I have, however, seen some talented body shop technicians trim the cap opening or shim the front cap to eliminate the abnormal stress it is under after securing. This seemed to eliminate the glass from popping out of the seal more often than not. Careful measurements by an experienced body man can reveal if this is the cause in your case. Perhaps a little shaving of the cap in certain areas and shimming where necessary will eliminate the twist involved. It’s definitely a situation that demands professional scrutiny and resolution.

