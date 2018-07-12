Why is there a floor cutout below the bathtub drain?

Dear Gary,

I have a 1997 Jayco Eagle 30-foot travel trailer. I am doing a complete tear out and rebuild. I have come across replacing the bathtub and I noticed a cutout of the floor directly below the drain with a piece of aluminum below it. I’m just wondering if they cut this out in case the drain leaks? I do not want to punch a hole in the aluminum in case that leads to the holding tank. What can you tell me about this? —Joe R.

Dear Joe,

That is simply an access point for the P-trap for the tub. By code, all P-traps must be accessible and having that floor cutout satisfies that requirement. The technician can access the trap from under the coach if necessary.

There is likely some air space between the cutout in the floor and the top of the holding tank. It might be prudent to use a flashlight and a mirror to verify first.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

##RVT854