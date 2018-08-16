Wife afraid of arriving at campground after dark; husband doesn’t learn

Dear RV Shrink:

When we started RVing it only took one bad experience to decide I never wanted to drive in the dark again. My husband seemed to agree, but he has a tendency to push the limits of our driving day.

Recently we were headed for a county park at Anacortes, Washington. It was getting late, but we were only an hour from our destination. My husband talked me into going the rest of the way, so we arrived in total darkness.

The road into the park narrowed to one lane, took a hard left and went straight up. We had no idea what we were getting into, and there was no turning around. When we reached the top of the hill it was a dark wooded area. Luckily an angel appeared. A camper stepped out of the dark and motioned us into a wide campsite, then disappeared. We never did get to thank him.

I don’t know how to cure my husband of pushing the limits of light. He says, “Never again.” But then he forgets our bad experiences and away we go again into the night. Can you shed some light on this problem? —Scared of the dark side

Dear Scared:

I’m with you. We made the same decision years ago. Rules are meant to break. It is easy to talk yourself into pushing on when you get close to your destination. If you are familiar with your destination it makes some difference, but you can still have problems along the way which compound quickly in the dark.

Experience usually makes for better judgment. Most RVers have found out the hard way that driving at night is not the safest method of travel. Our maiden voyage years ago ended in a gas station in Corbin, Kentucky. First, the owner of the station had to pull us off the top of an icy mountain in the dark with a wrecker. He told us we would be safe sleeping at the station overnight. His last words before leaving for the night were, “Don’t get out of your trailer during the night. My German Shepard will eat you alive!” We swore we would never drive after daylight again.

Yes, we have broken that rule a few times, but usually we regretted it. So cut your husband some slack on having a short memory – we all have a tendency to forget the bad times. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

