Wildfire erupts in Ventura County, threatening Thousand Oaks

A wildfire erupted in Ventura County causing the closure of the 101 Freeway in both directions. The fire is just miles away from where a mass shooting claimed the lives of 12 people in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night.

Smoke could be seen rising higher and higher above Thousand Oaks as people arrived for a vigil to be held for the victims of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, reported CNN.

Called the “Hill Fire,” the blaze quickly spread to cover between 8,000 and 10,000 acres on Thursday, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

Residents took to social media to share their views of the flames nearly consuming the hillside in Newbury Park, which borders Thousand Oaks to the west.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for California State University Channel Islands and for the Camarillo Springs area, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials. The 101 Freeway is closed in both directions as firefighters battle the flames.

Cal State Channel Islands has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the campus due to the fire, and all classes and activities have been canceled, according to a news release from campus officials.

Point Mugu Naval Base, located near Oxnard, is also under voluntary evacuation. The base supports 80 tenant commands, with a base population of over 19,000 personnel, according to its website.