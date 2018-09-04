Wildfire forces campground evacuations in Tahoe NF

It became distressingly obvious to campers in the Tahoe National Forest over Labor Day weekend that the fire season in the West was not yet over. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations of several campgrounds as campers fled to safer environs.

The fast-moving wildfire that ignited in the Tahoe National Forest on Monday quickly grew to 650 acres, prompting the evacuations of campgrounds at the end of the Labor Day holiday weekend reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

The blaze started around 4:30 p.m. in the North Fork campground, south of Emigrant Gap, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

By Monday evening, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department began evacuating the North Fork, Onion Valley, and Tunnel Mills campgrounds on Texas Hill Road. The area around Lake Valley Reservoir was also being evacuated.

Firefighters received assistance from helicopters and air tankers to battle the blaze, about 70 miles northeast of Sacramento.