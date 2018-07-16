Will “booting” of trucks in Georgia Walmart raise concerns among RVers?

If you’re passing through Perry, Georgia and plan on spending the night in a Walmart parking lot, you might want to first confirm what the rules are.

RVers are usually welcome to spend a night in Walmart parking lots and most spend money resupplying in the stores. But at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, when Perry police were called to a dispute in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at the Perry store on Patricks Drive, it got us thinking about this arrangement.

The “booting” of a tractor-trailer and an altercation between the truck driver and a contract parking lot enforcer resulted in the arrest of the enforcer. “We’ve had a lot of booting trucks up there at the Walmart parking lot, and it’s been a mess,” Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes said.

According to The Telegraph that reported on the incident, Dykes said the booting company charges about $500 to remove the apparatus, which angers truckers. It’s the police department’s understanding that trucks have a 30-minute limit to park in the Walmart lot, Dykes said. “The truckers say they’re not giving them time to get in and out, but the booter wants the $500.”

It appears that the 30-minute policy is not directed at RVs, but to truckers who are scrounging for places to park for mandated rest.

The Walmart manager on duty Friday morning referred The Telegraph to a corporate spokesperson, but an inquiry about the parking policy was not immediately answered.