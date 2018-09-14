Winnebago introduces Micro Mini fifth wheel for midsize trucks

Winnebago introduced a 7-foot wide Micro Mini fifth wheel trailer aimed at owners of the growing mid-size truck category in a press release Thursday.

MIDDLEBURY, INDIANA, September 13, 2018 – Capitalizing on the success and industry-leading growth of the seven-foot-wide, Micro Minnie trailer, Winnebago Towables is extending the concept into the fifth wheel market with the introduction of the Micro Minnie fifth wheel.

“While the industry promotes 7,000, 8,000, and even 9,000-pound fifth wheels as half-ton towable, the new Micro

Minnie fifth wheel in the 5,000-pound category will not only be best in class, but also work with the rapidly growing

midsize truck category like the Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma,” said Adam Christoffersen,

Product Manager.

The Micro Minnie fifth wheel is equipped with upgraded features generally found in top-notch towables. A flush mount

cooktop with glass cover, solid surface countertops, stainless steel sink, true gel coat fiberglass sidewalls, and plenty

of large windows add to the allure of the compact fifth wheel.

“There are many customers who are concerned about the weight and the overall size they’re pulling, making this one

of the key decision areas. Filling this category is a great step to providing convenience and value-added,” said

Christoffersen.

The Micro Minnie fifth wheel will be exclusively offered to Winnebago dealers in five floorplans and will be displayed

at the upcoming Elkhart Open House September 24-27.