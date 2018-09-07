Winnebago, Itasca RVs recalled for propane hose danger

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is recalling 1,654 model year 2012-2013 Winnebago Era, View, and Via motorhomes and Itasca Navion and Reyo motorhomes. The high pressure liquid propane hoses may harden at the crimp fitting, possibly resulting in a propane leak.

A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the propane hose, replacing it as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 151.