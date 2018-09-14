Winnebago recalls motorhomes: cabinet mirror may fall off

Winnebago Industries, Inc., is recalling certain 2018-2019 Winnebago Intent motorhomes. The cabinet mirror over the driver’s seat may not be properly secured, allowing the mirror to fall while moving.

If the mirror falls, it can distract the driver, increasing the risk of a crash.

Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will install screws to secure the mirror to the overhead cabinet, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885.