Winnebago recalls trailers: Missing LP clamp could cause fire

Winnebago is recalling certain 2017-2019 Winnebago Minnie Drop travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) gas supply line may be missing p-clamps, allowing the supply line to contact the burner assembly on the refrigerator.
If the LP line contacts the burner assembly, the hose may melt, causing a gas leak, increasing the risk of a fire,
Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP supply line for melting, replacing and securing the line as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 5, 2018. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280, extension 5220.