Winterizing an RV washer/dryer

Dear Gary,

Please tell me the best way to winterize a washer/dryer combo. Thanks! —Jack

Dear Jack,

That’s what I like: short and to the point!



The simplest procedure that works best with all washer/dryer combos is to simply drain all the water from the machine and turn off the water supply at the spigot for the washer fresh water inlet. If there is no shut-off valve dedicated to the washer, it is best to have one installed.

Leaving the machine completely void of water and isolated from the rest of the fresh water system will enable you to use RV antifreeze in the remainder of the system, if necessary. For the fresh water plumbing system, there are two winterizing methods: the dry method and the wet method. It is usually the depth of the expected winter that determines which way to go. I recommend the wet method (using RV antifreeze) if many days of below-freezing temperatures are expected, and the dry method if the expected temp stays above freezing for the most part. Either way, with the washer/dryer totally isolated by a shut-off valve and no moisture in the machine, there will be no freezing problems. Plus, it is not recommended to use RV anti-freeze in some washer/dryer combos. So dry and isolated are your two operative words.

