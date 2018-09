A fire that broke out in an RV in Glendale, Arizona, killed a woman and three dogs on Monday afternoon. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire that also spread into an adjacent home near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, reports ABC 15.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was found in the RV and taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The house, that was being remodeled at the time, also caught fire, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.