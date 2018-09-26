Woman arrested after looting North Carolina campground

A string of thefts in August from campsites at Burnette’s Landing in McDowell County, North Carolina, was stopped with the arrest by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office of Martha Elizabeth “Marty” Fender, 48, of Marion reports WLOS ABC13.

Fender has been charged with eight counts of larceny and one count of possession of stolen goods, and has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Eight victims reported that someone entered their campsites at Burnette’s and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items, including chairs, power cords, camping equipment, sports equipment, camper batteries, patio furniture, decorations, a metal fire pit, ladders, a paddle boat and a trailer to haul personal watercraft.

Fender was linked to the cases after she attempted to sell some of the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace. Detectives went to Fender’s residence, where they recovered some of the stolen property and also located 3 grams of methamphetamine.