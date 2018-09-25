Woman attacked by homeless RVer’s dogs meets with city council

A woman attacked on Friday by dogs from a homeless RV dweller – the dogs came from an RV parked outside her business – met with the Seattle City Council on Monday as they prepared to vote on the SoDo Business Improvement District where her business was located reports KIRO 7.

“I was mauled by three dogs,” she said angrily. “They took me down; they tried to kill my dog. They severed my hand, the living daylights out of my leg. I have medical bills, I have vet bills, I’m probably going to have to get an attorney. Who’s there to back me?”

This comes on the same day Mayor Jenny Durkan presented her 2019 budget at Seattle Fire Station.

“This budget also invests in effective and innovative response to our homeless crisis and we do it without raising new taxes on residents, business of this city.”

The mayor’s new budget includes adding eight additional members to the navigation teams that find shelter for homeless people and shut down camps that are unsafe.

There’s $250,000 for a new safe parking program. Overall, there’s $89.5 million to fight homelessness.

“They’re putting a Band-Aid on it. That’s not what they need. They need to be kicked out of our city. Those that need help, let’s get them the help. Those that don’t, bye-bye.”

The mayor’s budget also includes money for shelter, permanent housing and to cleaning up garbage from encampments.

The increase over last year is barely 3 million dollars. But instead of some of that money coming from one-time revenue sources, all of it now comes from sustainable revenue sources.