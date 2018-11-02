Woman dies in collision with RV pulling a trailer

A woman died when a small car apparently ran a stop sign on Greer Highway in northern Greenville County and collided with an RV pulling a trailer.

Jeff Fowler, senior deputy coroner with the Greenville County, South Carolina, Coroner’s Office, said Thursday his office got a call about the accident at 3:35 p.m. reported the Greenville News

Fowler said the collision happened at the intersection of Greer Highway – which does not have a stop sign – at River Falls Road, a spot about a mile northwest of the Cleveland community in northern Greenville County. The sedan was pulling out of River Falls Road, which does have a stop sign when the accident occurred.

Further details about the collision, including which vehicle the woman was traveling in, were not available late Thursday. Fowler said his team also needed more time to notify the woman’s next of kin before releasing her identity.