Woman out $800 on rental trailer she never received

A Fargo, North Dakota, woman that reserved an RV rental through RVshare.com, a company that lets you rent other people’s RVs, claims the company took her money but never delivered the RV and she is now out $800, reports Valley News Live.

“I’m not asking for anyone to compensate my time that was ruined, I’m just asking for my monetary money to be back,” Cheri Bjerken said.

Bjerken was looking for a trailer to rent last week to take to her family reunion. With a tight deadline, she picked a camper and decided to book it immediately, charging about $800 to her credit card. But when days went by without hearing back from the owner of the RV, Bjerken reached out to the site’s help desk but the company did not respond.

Bjerken says she missed out on a day of her reunion and had to shell out $800 more to rent an RV on a different website.

Cody Krueger is the owner of the RV Bjerken paid to rent, but he says he never got a notification or had accepted the rental request.

“I don’t feel that you should be able to book something from somebody without talking to the owner. I had no idea that RV Share had already taken her money,” Krueger said.

Krueger says owners don’t get paid until a few days after the RV is returned, so he hasn’t seen any of Bjerken’s money. However, he says he tried all afternoon to get her a refund.

Finally late Tuesday afternoon, Cheri Bjerkin says she got an email from RV Share that she will be refunded her $850 later this week. But she says she’s not budging until the company also reimburses her for the other RV she had to rent.