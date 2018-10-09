Woman washed away in Texas’ Llano River flood

A woman in her mid-50s was washed away in the Llano River flooding in Junction, TX, and for 20 miles clung to a piece of debris until finally walking away with just scratches and bruises – but, Wow! – what a story she has to tell.

Four people still remain missing in the South Llano River after flooding early Monday washed out local RV parks in the Kimble County town of Junction. Flooding is expected to reach the major level of 23 feet in Mason Monday evening and in Llano Tuesday morning reports Big Country.

So far, there are no confirmed deaths. Crews saved 19 people through boat and helicopter rescues and around 40 others with life jackets and throw ropes. The Texas Game Wardens is using a drone and using the information it receives from it to plan for other rescue efforts. The drone helps see debris so the game wardens can safely navigate the waters.

Though the river was lowering early Monday evening in the Junction area, first responders say it’s still unsafe.

“After a flood like this, this waterway is full of RVs and vehicles, sheet metal, barns, parts of barns, barbed wire,” Kellner said. “Riding down a river is one thing, but the amount of obstruction that is in the water right now is what makes it so dangerous.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Task Force One, the Texas Forest Service, local law enforcement and first responders are currently staged in Junction and monitoring the river.