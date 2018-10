RV parks and many public campgrounds are getting more crowded all the time. It can be difficult to get a space without a reservation — days, weeks, even a year ahead. For some, an overnight stop in a Walmart works for grabbing a night of sleep. But what if a truck stop were to offer a dedicated site with an electric hookup for $15 a night? Would you stay?

Please leave a comment.

It may take a moment for the survey to load, so stand by.