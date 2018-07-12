Yellowstone records 2nd busiest June ever

Yellowstone National Park had its second busiest June on record, according to statistics released today.

Park statisticians counted 810,884 visits last month, a total topped only by 2016, the park’s busiest year ever. It’s also the third consecutive year that the June visits have surpassed 800,000.

The total brings year-to-date visits to 1.38 million, also the second highest on record.

Visitation to Yellowstone has climbed ever higher over the past few years. Year-to-date visitation is 27 percent higher than in 2014.

July is typically the busiest month for the park.

Raw visitor numbers are included in the table below.