Yosemite Valley set to open next week

Whew! Is the threat to Yosemite Valley from the Ferguson Fire now behind us? According to officials, the Yosemite Valley will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the National Park Service announced.

Also, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias was spared and will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, Yosemite officials announced Friday. Yosemite Valley has been closed to visitors since July 25 due to impacts from the fire.

Visitors will be able to access Yosemite Valley from El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120), and Tioga Road (Highway 120). Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed from Wawona to Yosemite Valley for at least another week due to ongoing fire activity and firefighter operations.