Your choice: Buy this RV book for $509 or get it free

Do you really prefer a printed book to an e-book, in this case a Kindle edition? If so, you’ll pay $509 for this RV book written by RVtravel.com’s friends and authors John and Kathy Huggins. But you might want to make an exception this time to your preference for print, and opt for the Kindle edition. We believe free is a whole lot better than $509, unless of course, you’re the seller. But then, you need to have a Kindle Unlimited membership to get the Kindle edition for free. Otherwise you’ll pay $9.99, still pretty much a no-brainer which edition is most affordable.
Do you suppose anyone actually bought the print version? We’ll take a wild guess and say “No siree, Bob!”